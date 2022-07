Courtesy: Akron Fire Department

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron firefighters were able to save the lives of three dogs after a fire broke out on Tuesday.

According to fire officials, the house fire took place in the 2000 block of Income Drive in the Goodyear Heights Neighborhood.

Officials say the homeowners were not home at the time, but three “lifeless dogs” were rescued thanks to the use of ‘Pet Oxygen Recovery Masks.”

The Red Cross is now assisting the family. No one was injured.

There is no word on what caused the fire.