SHALERSVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (AP) — Three people were killed and five others were injured after a pickup truck crashed, the highway patrol said.

The crash occured Sunday on Peck Road.

Troopers found the Chevrolet Silverado with eight occupants had gone off the road and struck a tree, the highway patrol said.

Three people died and five others with serious injuries were taken to hospitals.

The crash remained under investigation.