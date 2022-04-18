UPDATE: Two of the inmates have been located and are in custody: Cole Taylor and Roy Agin

Deputies are still searching for Veyon

(WTRF)- Three inmates in an Ohio jail have escaped Monday morning.

Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office said that three inmates escaped from the Muskingum County Jail in Zanesville, Ohio.

The Sheriff’s Office said this of the three inmates:

Aaron Veyon was being held for weapons under disability, trafficking in drugs, and 3 counts of felony drug possession.

Cole Taylor was being held for receiving stolen property and tampering with evidence.

Roy Agin was being held for falsification, escape, and failure to appear. Agin’s current charge of escape stems from him not appearing at a parole hearing.

The Sheriff’s Office stated that the three inmates were being housed together on the 3rd floor of the jail and that they jumped the officer making nightly rounds.

The inmates were able to wrestle the officer’s keys away and used the key to exit through multiples rooms to escape, according to The Office.

According to The Sheriff’s Office, the inmates ran South East through the downtown area and were able to avoid being detained.

The inmates didn’t have weapons at the time of escape, deputies say but in a post, it says they could have obtained weapons now.

The office says inmate Veyon does have an “approach with caution” alert.

lf anyone has any information, please contact the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office as soon as possible at 740-452-3637