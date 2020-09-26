3 employees test positive for COVID-19 in Southern Ohio Correctional Facility

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction is reporting that the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility currently has 3 employees with COVID-19.

Since the start of the pandemic SOCF has had 23 total employees who have tested positive for the virus however, 20 have since recovered and returned to work.

Southern Ohio Correctional Facility has only had 2 inmates that have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began, both have since recovered.

he Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction is also reporting that SOCF has 21 inmates in quarantine as of today. The inmates are in quarantine as a safety precaution due to their upcoming release date, or if they have returned to the facility after an outside court date or medical trip.

SOCF also reportedly had two additional inmates awaiting test results.