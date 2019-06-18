3 dead after house fire in Licking County

The fire marshal’s office says the residence only had one smoke alarm

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people lost their lives after a fire broke out at an Ohio home Tuesday morning.

Crews responded to a call reporting the fire at a house in the 5700 block of Cristland Hill Road in Licking County at 10:19 a.m. They put out the fire around 11:08.

The fire appears to have started in the kitchen and spread from there.

Three people — two adults and a child — died in the fire. Neighbors said a man in his 70s lived there with his girlfriend and her young grandson.

The fire marshal’s office said the residence only had one smoke alarm and the battery was removed.

One neighbor said once she saw the fire, it was too late to try to get to the house.

“I wish I would have noticed it sooner,” Rhonda Marquart said. “I feel real bad, especially for the little boy.”

Investigators said while they do not have an exact cause for the fire yet, it does not appear to be suspicious.

A second deadly fire was reported Tuesday morning. In Warsaw, three children lost their lives and one was injured after a barn caught fire and collapsed.