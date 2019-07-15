3 children dead after Ashland County fire

According to a spokesperson with the Ashland County EMA, at about 12:44 a.m., Monday, firefighters were called to a home

JEROMESVILLE, OH (WCMH) — Officials say three children died after an early morning fire in Ashland County, Ohio.

According to a spokesperson with the Ashland County EMA, at about 12:44 a.m., Monday, firefighters were called to a home in the 200 block of Township Road 1550, in Jeromesville, on the report of a fire.

Firefighters say a 2-year-old, a 4-year-old and a 12-year-old died in the fire.

No information was released on any other injuries.

Investigators with the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office are working to determine a cause of the fire.

The Red Cross has been called to the scene to assist.