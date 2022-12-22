COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Three people were arrested in central Ohio in connection to a $2 million drug trafficking investigation.

Ohio Attorney General David Yost said the arrests followed an investigation by the Central Ohio Major Drug Interdiction Task Force led by Columbus police.

Three search warrants uncovered 19 kilograms of suspected fentanyl and appropriately 22,000 fentanyl pills, two handguns and a rifle, Yost said.

Courtesy: Central Ohio Major Drug Interdiction Task Force

The three arrested were Jessica Alejandra Delacruz-Toscano, 33, Raymundo Martinez-Meza and Ivan Eduardo Torres-Meza, both 22.

Yost said the two men are believed to be in the country illegally and the woman’s immigration status is pending.

Yost said that the suspects were getting large quantities of narcotics and distributing them throughout central Ohio and surrounding areas.

“This case is proof positive of why we need a stronger southern border that restrains evil – drug traffickers are bringing their poison right to our doorsteps and into our communities,” Yost said.