AKRON, Ohio (WKBN) – Members of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive arrested three suspects who were wanted in the fatal beating of a teen outside the I Promise School in Akron.

Marshals arrested Deshawn Stafford Jr., 20; Tyler Stafford, 19; and Donovon Jones, 21, in the city on Saturday morning.

The three face charges for the beating death of 17-year-old Ethan Liming on June 2.

“Ethan’s senseless and tragic death has touched every person in our community,” said Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan.

Akron Police Chief Stephen Mylett added, “We thank the members of the community for their outpouring of support that helped investigators throughout this investigation. We will continue to follow any leads that will result in bringing those responsible for Ethan’s death to justice. While I believe the news of the arrests will be welcomed by Ethan’s family and loved ones, we all recognize that nothing will bring Ethan back. Violence in this country must stop. We are losing too many lives to senseless acts of violence.”