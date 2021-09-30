$2M Powerball ticket sold in Powell; winner hasn’t yet claimed prize

POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — A person who bought a Powerball ticket at a Powell GetGo convenience store is $2 million richer Thursday.

Ohio Lottery officials say the winner chose their own numbers and added Power Play, matching 5 of 5 numbers without the Powerball number. The winning numbers were 2-7-11-17-32 x 3.

The winner has 180 days from Wednesday night’s drawing to claim the prize money. The GetGo, located on the 9500 block of Sawmill Parkway, will receive a $1,000 sales bonus.

Odds of winning this second-tier prize is 1 in 11.7 million, according to the Ohio Lottery.

The Powerball jackpot is now $620 million, which the Ohio Lottery says is the sixth highest ever. Customers have until 10 p.m. Saturday to enter that drawing.

