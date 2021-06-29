29 plaintiffs file new lawsuit against Ohio State University over Strauss abuse

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Twenty-nine people have filed a new lawsuit against Ohio State University over its knowledge of sexual abuse against student-athletes by Dr. Richard Strauss.

The lawsuit, filed Monday, includes six named plaintiffs as well as 23 anonymous plaintiffs.

“The Ohio State University let a monster sexually abuse hundreds, perhaps thousands, of young men for two decades,” the lawsuit states. “OSU employed this monster. OSU gave him a position of authority. OSU promoted him. OSU even honored him. OSU let him perpetrate, at last count, ‘1,429 instances of fondling and 47 instances of rape.'”

This latest lawsuit comes as Ohio State tries to set up an individual settlement program, which some victims said is an effort to break apart the plaintiff groups.

Ohio State has settled previous lawsuits from student-athletes in regards to the conduct of Strauss, who worked at Ohio State from 1978 to ’98 as a physician in the athletic department. He died in 2005.

The university has paid out nearly $47 million to 185 plaintiffs. Many of the men said they were groped during exams.