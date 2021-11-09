$2,500 bottle of OFC Bourbon in Ohio liquor lottery — that’s $150 per shot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — It’s a lottery, but these high-end bottles of booze are definitely not free.

Ohio Liquor Control is letting people this week submit their name and personal information for the right to buy only one of these rare bottles of liquor. The drawing closes on November 15th.

For the OFC Bourbon, there are about 25 one-ounce pours. That’s $100 per pour, or $150 per shot. Tasting notes say, “…this bourbon describe cherry cordial on the nose followed by caramel and slightly smoked-oak. Dark chocolate, tobacco leaves and dates are found on the palate, followed by a lingering finish of leather, black pepper and cinnamon.”

One note noticeably missing, however, is the smell of money.

Bottles in the lottery are:

OFC Bourbon 1993 ($2,499.98 plus tax)

Double Eagle Very Rare ($2,000 plus tax)

Michter’s 25 Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon ($1,000 plus tax)

King of Kentucky ($249.98 plus tax)

Old Forester Birthday ($149.98 plus tax)

OPEN FOR BUSINESS! Submit your entry today for our latest Bottle Lottery. The lineup includes Double Eagle Very Rare, O.F.C. Bourbon 1993, Michter's 25, King of Kentucky, and Old Forester Birthday. Enter now: https://t.co/ZgW4CfZHld pic.twitter.com/DRkonet6DT — Oh. Liquor Control (@OhioLiquor) November 9, 2021

Tasting notes for the other bottles, according to Ohio Liquor Control are:

DOUBLE EAGLE VERY RARE

Even after two decades of aging in an oak barrel, this bourbon whiskey is surprisingly balanced. Hints of vanilla, toasted oak and caramel lead to a gracefully-aged oaky flavor. Like nothing you’ve ever tasted.

MICHTER’S 25 YEAR KENTUCKY STRAIGHT BOURBON

Complex whiskey, great mouthfeel. A symphony of flavors plays at different points on the palate with molasses, holiday spice, chocolate, smoke roasted notes, dried fruit, melted butter and vanilla providing the highlights.

KING OF KENTUCKY

Nose: Deep notes of dried fig, dark caramel, and vanilla bean with a light chocolate sweetness all sharpened with a hint of caramelized orange and lemon peels and a pinch of cinnamon.

Palate: Dark caramel and dried fruit coat a layer of dark baking spices and toasted coconut notes brightened with crisp notes of citrus.

OLD FORESTER BIRTHDAY