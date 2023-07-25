COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The American Dairy Association Mideast unveiled the 2023 butter cow sculpture Tuesday, and it’s a tribute to Ohioans who have changed the world with their inventions.
The display is made from 2,000 pounds of butter and features innovators including Thomas Edison, Garrett Morgan, Josephine Cochrane and James Spangler. The display, which took sculptors about 450 hours to craft, also showcases their most impactful inventions next to the butter cow and calf.
According to the release, the sculptors channeled the ingenuity of the innovators by lighting up the butter sculptures of the traffic signal, which was created by Garrett Morgan, and the lightbulb, invented by Thomas Edison.
The Wright Brothers, Wilbur and Orville, were not included in the 2023 display. The duo was already featured back in the 2003 Butter Cow Display, which honored their first flight.
