COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Multiple states are giving financial aid to Americans coping with the sucker-punch inflation that followed the COVID-19 pandemic, and while Ohio may not offer much comparatively, some groups and politicians in the state have some similar ideas.

Ohioans aren’t getting quite the same treatment as Californians gettings $1,050 inflation relief checks yet, but gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley wants a similar program. On the Democrat’s policy section of her website, she has proposed $350 inflation rebate checks for around 7.4 million people in the state. The benefit would apply to anyone making less than $80,000 annually, or couples with an annual income of less than $160,000.

“Ohio is set to receive $2.68 billion in the next round of federal funding from the American Rescue Plan … the State of Ohio should use that money to help struggling Ohio families deal with increased costs in their everyday lives.” Nan Whaley for Ohio

However, the latest polls show Whaley’s election opponent, incumbent Gov. Mike DeWine, has a sizable lead over her, so she may not get a chance to enact a policy of that kind. The Republican did not have any similar proposal for inflation checks on his campaign or government websites.

While payouts to combat economic conditions haven’t quite materialized for Ohio, some federal relief could greet people in the state for a separate reason. In August, President Joe Biden announced a plan to forgive $10,000 in student loan debt for college borrowers with an annual income of less than $125,000. Pell Grant recipients get even more relief of up to $20,000.

The most impoverished in the state also have some options available to them. As of Friday, Ohioans have seven days to apply for an energy assistance program that gives $500 to help with electric bills. However, the program only assists with electricity bills; water and gas are out of luck. It also has specifics on who can qualify. The household applying has to be under 175% of the federal poverty line. For a household of one, that’s an annual income of $23,783, or $48,563 for a household of four.

Any household that applies also has to meet one of the following conditions:

Someone older than 60 years is in the home

Someone diagnosed with a certified medical issue that requires a cool environment

Someone whose power was shut off or received a disconnectiion notice

The home has to be working to get a new electric service

Someone in the home is enrolled in Percentage of Income Payment Plan Plus for the first time, or who has a PIPP default

Alongside electricity, the state has more than one agency offering rental assistance. Locally, Columbus’ Hope fund has stopped accepting applications for rental assistance, but it does have a winter heat program beginning Nov. 1, and a water assistance program.

Nexstar station FOX 8 compiled this list of residents getting benefits in 2022 from other states:

Alaska: Even before the pandemic, Alaskans got money for simply living in the faraway state. But this year, the annual oil wealth dividend checks are also being paired with energy relief payments for residents who apply. The $3,284 checks are scheduled to roll out starting this week through the start of October.

California: Living in one of the most expensive states in the country means Californians are especially affected by bulging costs. Starting in October, millions of residents are going to get inflation relief checks (aka Middle-Class Tax Refund checks) of up to $1,050. Those who make more than $250,000, or $500,000 as a couple, do not qualify.

Colorado: The Colorado Cash Back program is getting $750 tax rebates (or $1,500 to joint filers) to residents who filed their state tax returns by June 30 by the end of the month. Those who received an extension and file by Oct. 17 will get their money by Jan. 31.

Delaware: The Delaware Relief Rebate Program sent $300 stimulus checks ($600 for married couples) to state taxpayers who had filed 2020 personal income tax returns. Those were sent out starting at the end of May.

Florida: The state of Florida sent out payments of $450 per child to thousands of families, with most arriving by Aug. 7. The benefit was automatically sent to those who qualified, including those on welfare, were a foster parent or a caregiver.

Georgia: Those who filed state returns in both 2020 and 2021 received rebates from the department of revenue. Individuals got $250, heads of households got $375 and married people getting $500 together. The payments were supposed to arrive by August. Others may have received a smaller rebate, depending.

Hawaii: Tax rebates are being sent to residents who filed taxes in 2021. Depending on how much you make and how many dependents you have, families could make up to $1,200. The payments are expected now through October.

Idaho: Every little bit helps and Idaho taxpayers got $75 for themselves and each dependent (or 12% of the 2020 return, depending on which was more) starting in March. Those who still have questions about the payment can find out more here.

Illinois: As part of a state-wide relief package, a family of four can receive of up to $300 in tax rebates this year. Checks are dependent on how much income people make. The state is also offering a temporary sales tax cut. Find out more here.

Indiana: In this state it doesn’t matter how much you make. With the automatic taxpayer refund law, residents who pay taxes are getting $325, or $650 for married couples, and money should be coming by next month.

Maine: Direct relief payments have been headed out to Maine taxpayers since July. Those who filed their 2021 returns and make less than $100,000 (or $200,000 for couple who file jointly) get $850 one-time checks ($1,700 for a couple). More can be learned here.

Massachusetts: Excess revenue is being returned to taxpayers this year. However, it’s not clear how much money residents in this state will get, as the state is waiting until all 2021 tax returns are filed in October. An estimate of how much payments may be can be found here.

Minnesota: The state’s Frontline Worker Pay Program plans to offer $750 to residents who were a employed in healthcare, retail and the court system during the pandemic. Payments are expected to go out this fall, as the state is currently processing appeals.

New Jersey: The Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters (ANCHOR) property tax relief program is set to bring up to $1,500 checks to home owners and $450 for some renters. Those who qualify can sign up for the payments this fall, with people getting money by next May.

New Mexico: All taxpayers received a rebate ($500 for individuals, $1,000 for joint filers and others), which should have arrived by August. Some who made $75,000, or $150,000 as a couple per year, were also eligible for extra $250 rebates this summer. Find out more here.

New York: Similar to New Jersey, New York worked to help people with their property taxes. The Homeowner tax rebate credit, which started going out in June, sent qualified families up to $1,050. A special property tax rebate is also available for New York City residents later this fall.

Pennsylvania: The Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program, which people can sign up for through Dec. 31, gives relief checks to people with disabilities, low-income renters and elderly homeowners who qualify. The department of revenue may offer supplemental payments to some, but for most, the maximum rebate is $650.

South Carolina: Those who pay state income taxes are set to receive refund checks in the last two months of 2022. Checks are not to exceed $800 and are going to each individual person, no matter if taxes were filed jointly. Find out how much you may be getting back right here.

Virginia: Those residents who paid state income taxes and had a tax liability are able to receive up to $250, or $500 for joint filers, from the state. This fun video explains who exactly qualifies. People who filed their taxes on time should receive their money by the middle of October.

Laura Morrison contributed to this report.