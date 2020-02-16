20 departments help extinguish fire at wood pallet supplier

SOUTH CHARLESTON, Ohio – A fire official says a large blaze at an Ohio business that supplies wood pallets was put out by firefighters with help from 20 different departments.

The Springfield News-Sun reports an estimated 65 fire response vehicles went to the scene Saturday night at BDL Supply in South Charleston, roughly halfway between Columbus and Dayton.

Responders tried to contain the fire to a storage area and worked through the night and into early Sunday to extinguish it.

There was no word of any injuries.

Fire investigators are working to determine where and how the blaze started.

