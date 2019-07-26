2 W. Va. women arrested, $200K worth of cocaine seized in Ohio traffic stop

The women were booked into the Pickaway County Jail

PICKAWAY COUNTY, ohio (WKBN) – Two women from West Virginia were arrested just south of Columbus with $200,000 worth of cocaine in their vehicle, troopers say.

Khadijah Lee, 24, and Kionna Bennett, 24, both of Charleston are charged with trafficking and drug possession.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the women were traveling on Route 23 when a trooper pulled them over for following too close.

Troopers said they smelled marijuana in the car and searched the vehicle where they found four pounds of cocaine and marijuana.

Both women were booked into the Pickaway County Jail.