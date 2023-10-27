LOGAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Cincinnati man is facing charges after he was pulled over by troopers Tuesday in Hocking County.

Troopers say James Toran, 48, was stopped at about 1 p.m. driving a 2014 GMC Terrain on U.S. 33 for a window tint violation.

Troopers said they smelled marijuana and that Toran admitted to having some. Troopers searched the SUV and said they found two pounds of methamphetamine worth about $6,000 in a plastic container on the passenger floorboard. Some of the suspected drugs looked like candy.

Toran was taken to the Hocking County Jail and charged with possession of drugs and aggravated trafficking of drugs. He was also charged with tampering with evidence.

Toran was arraigned Wednesday when bond was set at $50,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 30.