(WKBN) – Six additional members and affiliates of the Oath Keepers, including two from Ohio, were found guilty in federal court in Washington, D.C. Tuesday for their actions during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol breach.

Sandra and Bennie Parker, 63 and 72 respectively, of Morrow, Ohio, were found guilty of conspiring to obstruct an official proceeding, which is a felony.

Sandra Parker was also convicted of obstruction of an official proceeding, conspiring to prevent an officer of the United States from discharging a duty and destruction of government property, all felonies.

All the defendants were found guilty of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, which is a misdemeanor.

Other Oath Keepers found guilty of conspiring to obstruct an official proceeding include:

Connie Meggs, 60, of Dunnellon, Florida

Laura Steele, 53, of Thomasville, North Carolina

William Isaacs, 23, of Kissimmee, Florida.

Co-defendant Michael Greene, 39, of Indianapolis, Indiana, was also found guilty of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds.

“With this verdict, the Justice Department has now secured convictions of 14 Oath Keepers members and affiliates for felonies surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland.

Parker, Steele and Isaacs were, additionally, found guilty of obstructing officers during a civil disorder, a felony, for joining the mob that tried to push against officers down the hallway from the Rotunda to the Senate Chamber; Isaacs was found guilty of one additional count of obstructing officers during a civil disorder for his conduct in entering the building; and Steele was found guilty of tampering with evidence.

The jury could not reach a verdict with respect to the charge of obstruction of an official proceeding against defendant Greene. Greene was found not guilty of the first and third counts of the indictment, and Bennie Parker was found not guilty of the second and third counts.

In total, 29 Oath Keepers members and affiliates were charged as part of the Capitol Breach investigation. To date, eight have pleaded guilty, and all 15 who have proceeded to trial have been found guilty. Six are awaiting trial.

In the 26 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,000 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 320 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.