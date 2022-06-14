COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Nationwide Children’s Hospital has again been ranked as one of the best children’s hospitals in the United States by U.S. News & World Report, along with UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.

The 2022-2023 U.S. News & World Report Best Children’s Hospitals Rankings was released by the consumer-rankings publication Tuesday.

2022-2023 Best Children’s Hospitals Honor Roll:

Several factors weigh into the overall “honor roll” rankings, including how hospitals rank in 10 specialties: cancer, cardiology and heart surgery, diabetes and endocrinology, gastroenterology and gastrointestinal surgery, neonatology, nephrology, neurology and neurosurgery, orthopedics, pulmonology and lung surgery, and urology.

Claiming the top overall spot for the ninth year in a row, Boston Children’s Hospital ranked No. 1 in five of those 10 specialties. Cincinnati Children’s Hospital ranked No.1 in gastroenterology and GI surgery.

CLICK HERE to read the full report.