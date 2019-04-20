2 men sentenced for sex trafficking in the Columbus area

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) - Two men were sentenced for their roles in sex trafficking dozens of women in the Columbus area.

Curtis Gossett was sentenced to 13 years in prison, while Jeffrey Bagley received 10 years. Their charges included engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.

According to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, Gossett, Bagley and others recruited women from the streets and jail, used narcotics to control their victims and trafficked them for commercial sex.

They were arrested after an investigation by the Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force.

“Women who are sold in the sex trade often think no one will believe them. These convictions are proof positive that there is justice,” Yost said. “Our work here is not done.”

The investigation began in March 2016 after a victim walked into Columbus Police Headquarters and told an officer that she was a heroin addict and had been working as a prostitute for Gossett.

Gossett and Bagley will be required to register as Tier II sex offenders after they're released from prison.