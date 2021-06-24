2 men, boy found dead on boat circling off Cleveland coast

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities say the deaths of two men and a 10-year-old boy found in a boat on Lake Erie may have been caused by carbon monoxide poisoning.

Witnesses called 911 around 6 p.m. Wednesday when they saw the boat circling with the engines running about two miles away from the Cleveland shore.

A Coast Guard crew soon arrived and found the three victims were unresponsive.

Crew members put the boat in neutral and broke a window on the boat, and carbon monoxide detectors were immediately set off.

The two men were pronounced dead at the scene. The boy was taken to a hospital, but he was pronounced dead there a short time later.