2 leave Ohio state education board that rescinded anti-racism measure

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Two Republican appointees to the Ohio State Board of Education resigned Friday, weeks after they opposed its decision to rescind an anti-racism resolution.

Board President Laura Kohler, of New Albany, told reporters that GOP Gov. Mike DeWine requested her resignation and that if she hadn’t stepped down, Republicans in the state Senate who didn’t support the resolution would’ve had enough votes to remove her.

But neither Kohler nor board member Eric Poklar, of Worthington, mentioned the anti-racism resolution in their resignation letters. The governor’s office thanked both for their service.

A spokesperson said it wasn’t commenting further.

Later Friday, it announced two new board appointees.