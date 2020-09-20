2 killed, woman critically wounded in shooting at Columbus home

Ohio

Authorities said a woman who had been shot in the face ran out of the home and into the roadway, where she flagged down a passerby

by: The Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A shooting inside a Columbus home Saturday left two people dead and a third critically injured, authorities said.

The shooting was reported around 3 p.m., and responding police officers soon found the bodies of a man and a woman who had been shot in separate rooms. Their names have not been released, and it wasn’t clear if either person lived in the residence.

Authorities said a woman who had been shot in the face ran out of the home and into the roadway, where she flagged down a passerby. She was hospitalized in critical condition, and her name and further information about her were not released.

A motive for the shootings remains under investigation.

