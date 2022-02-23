FOSTORIA, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say two men are dead after a small plane crashed in northern Ohio.

Authorities say the single-engine Piper Saratoga was traveling from Illinois to Findlay when the aircraft went down in a wooded area in Seneca County just before 11 p.m. Tuesday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the pilot, 59-year-old Shane Halbook of Avon, Indiana, and co-pilot, 51-year-old Michael Wright of Casey, Illinois, were killed.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

No other information is available.