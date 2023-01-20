WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (WJW) — A small plane flying from New York to the Cuyahoga County Airport went down Thursday night, killing the pilot and the passenger.

The single-engine Beechcraft A36 reported engine issues and crashed at about 6:15 p.m. about a mile from Westchester County Airport in White Plains, according to a Thursday evening statement from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Crews searched for hours in a storm on land and in the air before they finally found the plane in a tree.

Both men on board were pronounced dead at the scene.

Westchester police spokesperson Kieran O’Leary told the Associated Press the pilot had radioed air traffic controllers that the plane was approaching the White Plains airport, but then went silent.

The plane took off from John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens and was bound for Cuyahoga County Airport in Richmond Heights, according to the administration.

The victims’ names have not been released, but a Jewish news organization is reporting that they were from Cleveland and headed to a funeral.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA are in charge of the investigation.

