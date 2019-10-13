2 killed in Columbus collisions

Ohio

Police say after the initial collision with the Camry, the Audi hit a Toyota Tacoma that was the stopped and unoccupied

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police generic - Police Lights, Crime

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Two people have been killed and two seriously injured in collisions in a Columbus intersection.

Police in central Ohio say the driver of a Toyota Camry and a female passenger were dead at the scene, while another female passenger had life-threatening injuries after the crash late Saturday.

The driver of an Audi A6 and a 17-year-old male passenger escaped serious injury, but another 17-year-old male passenger was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Police say after the initial collision with the Camry, the Audi hit a Toyota Tacoma that was the stopped and unoccupied. Police says passers-by helped the Audi’s occupants out before it caught fire.

The Audi’s driver was identified as 18-year-old Kobie Stillwell. The Camry’s driver, a woman, hasn’t been identified.

Police are investigating.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com