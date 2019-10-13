2 killed in Columbus collisions

Police say after the initial collision with the Camry, the Audi hit a Toyota Tacoma that was the stopped and unoccupied

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Two people have been killed and two seriously injured in collisions in a Columbus intersection.

Police in central Ohio say the driver of a Toyota Camry and a female passenger were dead at the scene, while another female passenger had life-threatening injuries after the crash late Saturday.

The driver of an Audi A6 and a 17-year-old male passenger escaped serious injury, but another 17-year-old male passenger was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Police say after the initial collision with the Camry, the Audi hit a Toyota Tacoma that was the stopped and unoccupied. Police says passers-by helped the Audi’s occupants out before it caught fire.

The Audi’s driver was identified as 18-year-old Kobie Stillwell. The Camry’s driver, a woman, hasn’t been identified.

Police are investigating.

