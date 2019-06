Kent Police say they have had 11 water rescue calls over the past several days

KENT, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people had to be rescued from the Cuyahoga River in Portage County around 10 a.m. Saturday morning.

Police in Kent says the pair got caught on the high water in the river. The high water was caused by the storms.

The rescue was on the river near Main Street and Franklin.

Officers say the two were kayaking at the time. One was rescued while clinging from a tree.

