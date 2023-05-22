CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police confirm two newborn infants were found dead Saturday evening.

Homicide detectives were called to the 2800 block of Ludlow Road, around 7:20 p.m., according to police.

The Cleveland Police Homicide Unit investigates all cases of child fatalities, according to Cleveland police.

Sources tell the FOX 8 I-Team that a female juvenile has been arrested. Formal charges are expected to be filed in the next few days in Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court.

