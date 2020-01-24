2 ex-vice squad officers fired over porn actress’ arrest in Ohio

FILE – In this Oct. 11, 2018, file photo, adult film actress Stormy Daniels attends the opening of the adult entertainment fair “Venus” in Berlin. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)

The officers' actions led to multiple lawsuits against the city and indirectly to the eventual disbanding of the city's vice squad

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – The city of Columbus has fired two police officers and disciplined two others over their handling of the 2018 arrest of porn actress Stormy Daniels at a strip club.

Daniels was arrested on suspicion of inappropriately touching an undercover officer following a performance, but the city attorney’s office dropped charges within hours.

Columbus Public Safety Director Ned Pettus issued the order Thursday to fire the officers.

The Fraternal Order of Police promised an appeal on their behalf.

