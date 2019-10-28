2 electrocuted in Ohio traffic crash

Two people are dead and two in serious condition after a car crash that led to accidental electrocutions in Ohio

COLUMBIA STATION, Ohio (CNN) – Two people are dead and two in serious condition after a car crash that led to accidental electrocutions in Ohio.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a car in Columbia Station crashed into a utility pole Sunday, snapping it in half and causing power lines to come down.

The driver and his passenger got out of the car and both were electrocuted. The driver died at the scene and the passenger was injured.

A man and a woman who heard the crash rushed to the scene to help. The man was also electrocuted and died. The woman was injured.

Troopers believe alcohol was a factor in the initial crash.