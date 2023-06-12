MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Motorists heading north on I-75 in Miami County may experience delays due to a crash on Monday.

Crews try to assess the damage after Monday’s fatal incident on I-75 NB in Miami County. (Chris Smith/WDTN)

According to the Dayton post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, two tires on a southbound-traveling commercial vehicle reportedly detached, traveling over into the northbound lanes and striking a van around 11 a.m.

OSHP said that two people are dead.

Cameron Haller, chief of Tipp City Emergency Services, reported that five people in total were in the van at the time of the crash.

“This is an absolute freak accident. I know that semi-trailers do all kinds of preventative maintenance. It just, this time it just mechanically didn’t work out,” Haller said.

Haller reported that another vehicle was struck by the tires; however, it only caused minimal damage.

“That driver is extremely fortunate,” Haller said.

The Ohio Department of Transportation’s OHGO is reporting that the right lane is blocked on I-75 North beyond Northwoods Boulevard.