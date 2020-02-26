2 Cuyahoga County jail guards sentenced for inmate beating

A prosecutor says Debose was in the midst of a mental-health crisis when the men beat him

CLEVELAND (cleveland.com) – Two corrections officers at a troubled county jail in Cleveland have been sentenced for beating a mentally ill inmate strapped to a restraint chair.

Cleveland.com reports 35-year-old Nicholas Evans was sentenced Wednesday in Cleveland to nine months in state prison and 50-year-old Timothy Dugan to 10 days in a county jail.

They both previously pleaded guilty to charges connected to the beating of Terrence Debose in March 2019.

Both Cuyahoga County corrections officers apologized to Debose and were expected to resign Wednesday.

