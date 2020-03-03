2 convicted in slaying of 3-year-old boy on Ohio interstate

Both men now face up to life in prison after being convicted Monday of aggravated murder

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP / The Blade) – Two men have been convicted in a shooting on Interstate 75 in Ohio that killed a 3-year-old as his family headed home from a Thanksgiving gathering in 2018.

Both men now face up to life in prison after being convicted Monday of aggravated murder.

Police say child, Malachi Barnes, was in the backseat of his father’s car when a vehicle pulled alongside and the men in the car began shooting.

The boy died at a hospital.

Prosecutors say the shooting was retaliation in an ongoing feud, although the intended target wasn’t in the vehicle.

