COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Two young children killed along with a man at an Ohio apartment complex were remembered in a prayer vigil over the weekend amid calls for an end to the violence.

Authorities said Demitrius Wall’neal and 6-year-old Londynn Wall’neal were shot Tuesday night along with 22-year-old Charles Wade as the three sat in a car in the parking lot of the Winchester Lakes apartment complex on the southeast side of Columbus.

The Columbus Dispatch reports that about 40 people watched Saturday afternoon as heart-shaped padlocks were engraved with the letters, “D” and “L” and then hooked to the Rich Street bridge in downtown Columbus.