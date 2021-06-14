2 children shot while riding bikes in Columbus neighborhood

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Two children were shot in a drive-by shooting Sunday night in South Franklinton, a neighborhood in Columbus.

According to Columbus police, the incident took place on the 800 block of Greenfield Dr. at approximately 6:25 p.m.

Police said the two children, a 7-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy, were riding bicycles when a dark-colored SUV drove up and the people inside began firing gunshots into the crowd, hitting the children.

The girl was taken by her family to a local hospital, while the boy was taken by medics to Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

Both children are listed in stable condition and are expected to make a full recovery.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-3689.