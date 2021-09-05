2 auxiliary officers recovering after being shot in vehicle outside Cleveland

Ohio

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police, Shooting generic

Credit: Richard Williams Photography/Moment/Getty Images

LORAIN, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say two auxiliary police officers are recovering after they were wounded in a shooting in suburban Cleveland.

Lorain police said the two 20-year-old auxiliary officers were on their way home from working a support patrol shift early Sunday, in full uniform but in a personal vehicle, when another vehicle started “aggressively tailgating their vehicle” just after 2 a.m. Sunday.

They pulled to the side of the road and someone in the other vehicle fired several rounds striking one officer in a finger and the other on the forehead.

Both were treated at Mercy Hospital and released. Anyone with information is asked to call Lorain detectives.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com