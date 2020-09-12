2 arrested after shootout leaves 6-year-old girl critical in Akron

Police responded to a report of a shooting shortly before 1:30 p.m. Thursday

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Ohio say two men are facing charges after a shootout in Akron left a 6-year-old girl critically wounded.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports that police responded to a report of a shooting shortly before 1:30 p.m. Thursday but found both vehicles involved gone. Moments later, they received a call of a child struck by gunfire nearby.

Authorities allege one man fired shots that struck a vehicle with six children inside, critically wounding the 6-year-old and grazing another child.

He and the other driver face felonious assault and other charges.

More stories from WKBN.com: