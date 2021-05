The winner used the Ohio Lottery’s auto pick feature to choose their numbers

AMHERST, Ohio (WJW) – Someone who stopped at the Middle Ridge Plaza in Amherst is holding a $1 million Mega Millions ticket.

The winning numbers were 3-5-56-61-66 and a Mega Ball of 4.

The $1 million winner matched 5 numbers but not the Mega Ball.

Was it you?

The jackpot is still growing, now a $515 million jackpot.

The next drawing is Friday at 11 p.m.