CLEVELAND (WJW) – A Brooklyn woman has won a $1-million-a-year-for-20-years top prize in the Ohio Lottery’s $50 Billion scratch-off game.

Maureen McDonnell bought her winning ticket at the Memphis Shell gas station on the 7200 block of Memphis Avenue in Cleveland, according to a press release from the Ohio Lottery.

According to the release, this is the first top prize of its kind sold and there are still three prizes of $1 million a year for 20 years remaining.

According to the release, McDonnell chose to take the annuity prize, which is $1 million a year for 20 years before taxes. After taxes, McDonnell will take home about $720,000 a year for 20 years.

Maureen beat odds of 1 in 6.48 million to win, the release said.

Memphis Shell will also get a $100,000 sales bonus from the Ohio Lottery.

The store manager said he sells so many lottery tickets, he’s about to add another cash register. Mo Hammad also said he now has a story to tell customers.

He said, “It was awesome, you know, we were very excited. You know, a lot of people say that this store doesn’t give out good luck. Well, there you go. Good to see them give back. It’s really awesome.”