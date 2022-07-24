MINFORD, OH (WOWK) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol Portsmouth Post and Ohio Investigative Unit are investigating a suspected alcohol-involved fatal crash that happened on Sunday around 3:45 a.m.

According to OSHP, the crash was on Blue Run Road near Isaac Rickey Road in Madison Township, Ohio.

19-year-old Joshua J. Alley, of Minford, was killed after he presumably drove off the west side of Blue Run Road, hitting a culvert and tree before rolling over. Alley died of his injuries at the scene, OSHP says.

20-year-old Caleb A. Cunningham, of South Webster, was the front seat passenger. He was minorly injured and treated at the scene.

Alcohol impairment is suspected in this crash, and neither occupant wore a seatbelt, OSHP says.

OSHP was assisted at the scene by the Scioto County Coroner’s Office, Minford Volunteer Fire Department, Minford Squad 3 and Ted’s Towing.

The crash is under investigation by Troopers at the Portsmouth Post and OIU Agents of OSHP.