18-year-old indicted in murder of Cleveland police detective; Two more charged

CLEVELAND (WJW)– An 18-year-old was indicted for the murders of a Cleveland police detective and another man, the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release on Thursday.

Det. James Skernivitz, 53, and Scott Dingess, 50, were killed on Sept. 3. Prosecutors said David McDaniel, 18, and two juveniles fired multiple shots into the detective’s car, which was in a parking lot near West 65th Street in Cleveland. The suspects fled, while the vehicle crashed into a nearby playground.

McDaniel, the 17-year-old and the 15-year-old were arrested in the following days. McDaniel was indicted on four counts of aggravated murder, two counts of murder, two counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of felonious assault and one count of tampering with evidence. He’s being held on $3 million bond and is scheduled for arraignment on Tuesday. The juveniles face charges including aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery and felonious assault.

Det. James Skernivitz

“Sadly, these types of random, senseless homicides happen in our community nearly every day. This time the victims were a police officer on duty to make our community a better place and a citizen who volunteered to assist him,” said Prosecutor Michael O’Malley. “Two families are now without fathers and the entire community is left heartbroken due to yet another instance of senseless gun violence.”

In addition, Brittany Cremeans, 24, and Antonio Darby, were charged with obstructing justice and tampering with evidence in the case. Prosecutors said they lied about their roles to law enforcement and helped dispose of the suspected murder weapons.

