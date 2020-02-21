17-year-old homicide suspect shot and killed by Columbus police

It happened around 5 p.m. at the Magnuson Grand Columbus North Hotel

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police in Columbus say one person died Thursday evening after being shot while SWAT officers were trying to arrest a suspect.

Police identified the suspect as 17-year-old Joseph Jewell.

It happened around 5 p.m. at the Magnuson Grand Columbus North Hotel at 888 E. Dublin Granville Rd.

According to Columbus police, SWAT officers knocked on a hotel room door and announced themselves. Jewell then opened the door and immediately started shooting at officers, police said. Officers returned fire.

Authorities say Jewell was transported to Riverside Methodist Hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was later pronounced dead.

Jewell was named a suspect in the shooting death of 17-year-old Erique D. Forney Jr. Wednesday night in the area of Mallards Marsh and Avalon Avenue.

No officers were harmed.