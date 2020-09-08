Two, including 17-year-old, charged in murders of Cleveland detective, informant

According to the charges, a group of three people shot and killed the officer and informant “during an attempted robbery of the victims”

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Two people have now been charged in the murders of Cleveland police detective James Skernivitz, and Scott Dingess, who sources close to the case said had been working as an informant in a drug investigation.

According to a complaint from the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Juvenile Court Division, 17-year-old Kevin Robinson is charged with murder, aggravated murder, felonious assault and aggravated robbery.

David McDaniel, Jr., 18, is charged with two counts of aggravated murder in their deaths. The charges state McDaniel and two other suspects shot and killed the officer and Dingess “during an attempted robbery of the victims.”

David McDaniel (Source: Cuyahoga County sheriff)

On Friday, police rounded up two juveniles and an adult for questioning about the case. They were arrested on warrants for other crimes and have not been charged in the case.

Last Thursday night, Detective Skernivitz was shot and killed, along with Dingess, while sitting in a car off of W. 65th.

Cleveland police detective James Skernivitz (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Division of Police)

Officials initially said they did not have a motive for the police shooting.

On Sunday, authorities announced up to $35,000 in reward money for tips on the case.

The funeral for the detective will be held Friday.

