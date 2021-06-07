17 victims in 4 separate shootings in Cleveland in the last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – 17 people have been shot in Cleveland in the last 24 hours in 4 separate shootings.

Early Monday morning, 6 people were shot in the 4100 block of E 81st St., according to EMS.

The shooting happened around 4:15 a.m.

A 30-year-old man was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Here’s what we know about the victims

30-year-old male serious to Metro

25-year-old female stable to Metro

19-year-old man stable to Metro

18-year-old female stable to Metro

20-year-old male stable to Metro

17-year-old male stable to Metro

Cleveland police have not released any information about the incident.

Officers also responded to a shooting at 1 a.m.

This one took place at E 129th and Iroquois.

Two people were shot at this location.

There is no word on their conditions.

Eight people were shot in the 3700 block of Woodbridge Ave. in Cleveland around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police have not released any details about the shooting.



EMS tells FOX 8 they transported 5 of the 8 who were shot.

Here’s what we know about the victims:

47-year-old male serious to Metro

61-year-old male serious to Metro

24-year-old female critical to Metro

29-year-old female serious to Metro

24-year-old male stable to Metro

Earlier on Sunday, a man was found shot to death in a vehicle.

He was found in the 4200 block of E 124th St.

EMS says the man was found dead when first responders arrived on the scene.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified him as Lanell Hall, 47, of Euclid.

The death is being investigated as a homicide.

If you have any information that can help police, call CrimeStoppers at (216)252-7463.