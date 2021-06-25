$155 million in grants available for new businesses in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Starting a new business is tough in the best of circumstances, but launching one during a pandemic created many unique challenges.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced a grant program Friday that will help those new businesses that opened in 2020 get their footing back.

The programs will provide $155 million in grant money to food and beverage establishments, entertainment venues and lodging venues. The money was made available by the Ohio General Assembly as part of Senate Bill 108 and Senate Bill 109, both of which Governor DeWine signed into law in May.

“These four new grant programs will help industries that experienced losses over the last year because of the pandemic,” DeWine said. “Ohio’s economy is moving forward and with new grant programs like the ones we are announcing today, we are optimistic that our economy will only continue to grow stronger from here.”

All four programs will be administered by the Ohio Development Services Agency (Development). Program guidelines, terms and conditions, and required documentation for all four programs are available now at BusinessHelp.Ohio.gov. The applications will open Tuesday.