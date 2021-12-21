COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against a Louisiana woman after a stop in Madison County.

During the traffic stop, troopers seized 50 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms, 20 pounds of marijuana and 3 pounds of psilocybin-laced tablets worth approximately $153,000.

On December 17, at 11:22 a.m., troopers stopped a 2021 Chrysler Pacifica with Minnesota registration for a speed violation on Interstate 70. Criminal indicators were observed and a Patrol drug-sniffing canine was alerted to the vehicle. A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed the contraband in the rear cargo area, according to Highway Patrol.

The driver, Natalie Borchers, 44, of New Orleans, was taken to the Tri-County Jail and charged with aggravated drug trafficking and possession of marijuana.

If convicted, Borchers could face up to 14 years in prison and up to a $30,000 fine.