CLEVELAND (WJW) — Officials said a 15-year-old boy was seriously injured in a Friday afternoon shooting near Cleveland Central Catholic High School.

EMS workers responded to the 6600 block of Forman Avenue, near the school along Baxter Avenue, and transported the teen to a hospital, Cleveland EMS Interim Deputy Commissioner Chris Chapin told FOX 8 News.

The shooting happened after school was dismissed on Friday, according to a statement from the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland. The student was shot “by what is believed to have been a pellet gun.”

A teacher accompanied the injured student to the hospital.

Officials told FOX 8 News the shooting stemmed from an altercation.

“This was an isolated incident and everyone else is safe,” reads the diocese’s statement. “Please keep this young person and all of our students and families in your prayers.”

Police officers at the scene investigated a backpack found on the grass on school grounds. Police told FOX 8 News they are still searching for suspects.

