COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 15-year-old boy died Tuesday afternoon after a car on the city’s east side swerved onto the sidewalk where he was walking.

Devon Biggs, of Columbus, was killed after a 2000 Pontiac Bonneville traveling southbound on South James Road around 4:15 p.m. swerved to the right to avoid a stopped vehicle in the lane. The Pontiac drove up onto the sidewalk — near the intersection of South James Road and Fair Avenue — and hit Biggs, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Biggs was taken to Grant Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Staff pronounced him dead at the hospital, according to police.

Columbus City Schools confirmed Biggs was a student at Eastmoor Academy. He was with a fellow student waiting for the light to change at James Road and Fair Avenue, a district spokesperson said. The other student was not injured.

“He was a popular student-athlete who showed great promise in his studies and loved his EA school community,” Columbus City Schools spokesperson Jacqueline Bryant said in an email. “He will be greatly missed.”

Bryant said the district’s CARE Team and Wellness team were at Eastmoor Wednesday to support students and staff.

Police said the cause of the crash remains under investigation and did not share if any charges would be brought forward against the driver.