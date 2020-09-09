15-year-old charged with 11 counts in connection with murders of Cleveland police detective, private citizen

The teen turned himself in Tuesday in the murders of Detective James Skernivitz and Scott Dingess

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A 15-year-old suspect who is one of three teenagers charged in the murders of a Cleveland police detective and a private citizen made an appearance in Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court Wednesday.

The teen turned himself in Tuesday in the murders of Detective James Skernivitz and Scott Dingess.

Skernivitz and Dingess were killed Thursday as they sat in a car on W. 65th St. and Storer Ave.

The 15-year-old’s charges all carry a firearm specification.

They include:

5 counts of aggravated murder

2 counts of murder

2 counts of aggravated robbery

2 counts of felony assault

The teen denied the charges. He’s being held in juvenile detention.

David McDaniel, 18, is also charged in the case.

He’s being held on $3 million bond.

Kevin Robinson, 17, is also facing charges.

None of the three suspects has a serious criminal history.

Detective Skernivitz will be laid to rest Friday.

