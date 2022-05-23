CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating the shooting death of a 14-year-old girl.

Officers responded to the 9700 block of Columbia Ave. around 12 a.m. Monday on a report of a drive-by shooting.

The little girl was upstairs when she was shot.

EMS tells FOX 8 she died on the way to the hospital.

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

She has not been identified.

FOX 8 crews at the scene saw bullet holes in the upstairs window, across the front of the house and all over the car in the driveway.

More than 25 shots were fired at the home, based on the number of bullet casings found in the road.

Stay with FOX 8 as we learn more about possible suspects.