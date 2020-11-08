14-year-old boy struck and killed by train in Lorain County, deputies say

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 14-year-old boy was struck and killed by a train on Saturday.
According to a press release, it happened on the CSX railroad tracks between State Route 82 and Hawke Road around 3 p.m.
“Preliminary information indicates this was a tragic accident,” deputies said.
The victim was identified as a resident of Eaton Township.
